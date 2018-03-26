Rennick named to honor roll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Justin Rennick of Wheelersburg is one of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional students named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University.

To be named to the dean’s list, undergraduate students must be enrolled full-time, and attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

