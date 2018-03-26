SCDD board meets

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities met recently, and took the following actions:

Received an update on board in-service training for May;

Welcomed Karin Campbell, who is returning to her former position as general transportation manager for Petermann/National Express;

Approved an additional school bus route for the remainder of the year;

Approved six revised policies; and

Tabled taking action on parking lot project bid.

The next regular board meeting is 4:45 p.m. April 19 at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth. An ethics committee meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the same place if one is needed. All meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive session.