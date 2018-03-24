Hill View is a place to call home

For nearly 43 years, Hill View Retirement Center has been called home to many active retired and working adults. Over the years, the staff has continued to meet the needs of the 55-plus population with new structures, renovations, amenities and services.

In 2015, a newly developed free-standing brick villa was completed and occupied. This new home is moe than 2,200 square feet, and offers high ceilings, modern appliances and kitchen, fabulous interior and exterior lighting plus services galore. Soon, Hill View will break ground for its fourth villa.

Additionally, this year the center will complete a repositioning of its assisted living. This project will allow Hill View to offer all private accommodations to its residents, and will include private baths, kitchenettes and wood flooring. Private rooms in the rehabilitation and long-term care facility will also come to fruition in early 2019. This $4.5 million project will provide comfort for those who call Hill View home, as well as for their families and friends.

With time, desires and needs change. Hill View works hard to be sure it is meeting demands for now and in the future. Drop in anytime for a visit, call 740-354-3135 or visit www.hillviewretirement.org. See for yourself why so many happy people call Hill View home.