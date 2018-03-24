U.S. service academy applications sought

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) are encouraging Ohioans interested in 2019 admission to U.S. military service academies to apply to each senator’s office for a congressional nomination.

“Ohio’s students have the integrity, courage and knowledge needed to enroll in our nation’s prestigious military academies, and I am honored to nominate students for this high honor,” Brown says. “These academies develop the next generation of leaders who will serve our country as military officers and national leaders.”

“I am particularly honored as a United States Senator to have the privilege every year of nominating a number of Ohio’s top young achievers for entry into one of our nation’s service academies,” Portman says. “Our nation has never had to look further than the Buckeye State to find those individuals who exhibit the sterling qualities of leadership, daring, and the sense of adventure needed to turn the biggest dreams into reality, and to rise to any occasion.”

Each year, Brown and Portman nominate up to 10 students for each service academy: U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Brown’s Cleveland office and to Portman’s Columbus office no later than Sept. 21, 2018. The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance.

For more information or to request an application, visit websites for Brown and Portman. Inquiries can also be directed to the respective academy coordinator for Brown (888-896-6446) and Portman (800-205-OHIO).

Brown and Portman will co-host 12 U.S. service academy seminars throughout the state for students who are interested in learning about the application processes. The three closest to Scioto County are: Athens Public Library, 30 Home Street, Athens on April 16; East High School, 1500 E. Broad Street, Columbus on April 26; and Main Library Annex, Room D, 140 S. Paint Street, Chillicothe on May 10. Each of the meetings is 6 to 8 p.m.

