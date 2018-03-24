Rural bridge painting project gets under way

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. – A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bridge painting project starts Friday on KY 2 in Greenup County, then move to KY 966 in Boyd County by mid-April.

The work, part of a $378,004 low-bid contract awarded to Euro Paint LLC, includes painting steel support beams, cleaning and concrete repairs to ensure the longevity of the structures.

Contractors expect to start Friday on KY 2 at the Jeremy Gullett Memorial Bridge at mile marker 13 where it crosses the Little Sandy River. Work is expected to continue through mid-April.

Then, on or around April 15, painting work will start on KY 966 (South Big Run Road) at the Williams Creek bridge at mile marker 5, just off U.S. 60 at Coalton.

During construction, traffic will be one lane across each bridge, with temporary signals controlling all traffic. Motorists should expect delays.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

