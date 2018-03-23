Bradshaw crowned in state pageant

Cameron Bradshaw is Pure International Pageants’ newest crowned royalty.

The 13-year-old is the daughter of Josh Bradshaw and Ashley Augustin, and attends Wheelersburg Junior High.

Bradshaw competed in modeling, personal introduction and personal interview at the Ohio State pageant, where she also learned many useful skills that will help her in her preparation for whatever goals and dreams she pursues.

As a positive role model, Bradshaw will have the opportunity to attend festivals, parades and community activities, and volunteer her services to organizations, helping those in need.

Pure International Pageants is a Christian-based pageant system for girls 4 years old and older.

Visit www.pureinternationapageants.com or call 740-709-1612.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Cameron-Bradshaw.jpg