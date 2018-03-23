Minford injury crash under investigation

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:41 p.m. Thursday near the 2800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road.

According to the OSHP, a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Matthew J. Goodman, 34, of Dayton, was traveling westbound on Lucasville-Minford Road when the vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway, striking a concrete culvert then overturned. Goodman was ejected from the vehicle, and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Goodman was transported by Minford EMS to a landing zone and was flown by HealthNet to St Mary’s of Huntington, W.Va. Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department was on scene to assist as well.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, however, the seatbelt was not in use, OSHP says.