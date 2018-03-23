Commissioners rescind city invoices

The Scioto County Commissioners met Thursday to attend to regularly scheduled business, including what has become “a little bit of an ongoing issue” regarding a city salary agreement.

Commissioners considered requests from the city of Portsmouth for payment of 2018 salaries for city clerk, bailiffs and prosecutor in the amount of $75,948.25. According to Commissioners chair Mike Crabtree, there are a portion of salaries for certain city employees for which the commissioners are responsible.

“There’s a little bit of an ongoing issue right now as to what we need to pay. Certainly we’re willing to do whatever we’re supposed to do,” Crabtree said.

After debating the amount requested, commissioners voted to rescind approvals of those invoices until further clarification is received from the city.

Commissioners approved the Child Support Enforcement Agency IV-D contract between the Department of Job and Family Services and the Scioto County Domestic Relations Court in the amount of $261,396.50 for department operations.

Two resolutions were adopted requesting to establish funds for a Lick Run Lyra resurfacing and widening fund, and a guardrail project for both Vernon and Green townships.

