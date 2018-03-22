Kuhn announces bid for Common Pleas judge

Scioto County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn says he will seek election to the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas, filling the unexpired term of Judge William T. Marshall. Kuhn has asked the Scioto County Republican Central Committee to nominate him as the candidate this November.

Kuhn has served for more than 13 years as the Scioto County prosecuting attorney. He has prosecuted a wide variety of cases, including aggravated murder, robbery, burglary, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking and arson. The prosecuting attorney represents the state in criminal cases and the county in civil cases, typically in the Court of Common Pleas. Prior to serving as prosecuting attorney, Kuhn practiced civil law for 10 years and served as Portsmouth City Prosecutor for nine years.

Kuhn has also served as a member of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorney Association, in the Legislative and Training Committee; the Scioto County Bar Association as a past trustee; the Southern District and Ohio Federal Judicial Nomination Commission; the Scioto County Budget Commission; and the Scioto County Records Commission. He also served for many years on the boards of the Southern Ohio Task Force on Domestic Violence and the Hospice Advisory Board.

The election for the unexpired term will be Nov. 6.

