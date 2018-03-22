Grand jury hands down indictments

The Scioto County grand jury has returned 18 public indictments and six secret indictments, according to information released by Scioto County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exits to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Those indicted include:

Richy Andrews, 29, of Portsmouth, charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin;

Laura Belcher, 26, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Adam N. Blevins, 37, of Ironton, charged with vandalism; grand theft and possessing criminal tools;

Jeffrey A. Boldman, 51, of Lucasville, charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Donald Ray Copley Jr., 33, of Franklin Furnace, charged with breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools;

Barbara Crockett, 34, of Wheelersburg, charged with two counts of assault and two counts of domestic violence;

Lucian Crockett, 59, of Chillicothe, charged with felonious assault;

Paul Holbrook, 24, of Portsmouth, charged with illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Ryan C. Holsinger, 34, of McDermott, charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated;

Jason M. James, 39, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin;

Serge R. Kahindo, 20, of Dayton, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin;

Charles E. Lennox, 33, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Rodney S. Reynolds, 43, of Crab Orchard, Ky., charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle;

John A. Tuggle, 50, of McDermott, charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property;

Jessica L. Vickers, 30, of Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear;

Jeremy Ray Weinsheimer, 37, of Lucasville, charged with aggravated possession of drugs; and

Yolanda R. Whiman, 20, of Lucasville, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

