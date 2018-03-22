Perry commits to Piketon cleanup

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) – questioning Secretary of Energy Rick Perry at an Energy & Natural Resources Committee hearing this week on the president’s FY 2019 Budget request – secured a commitment from Perry to continue supporting the cleanup work being done at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. The decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) work at Piketon employs about 1,800 people. Last month, Portman visited the plant and announced he had secured a commitment from the Department of Energy (DOE) to clean up the existing landfills and plumes at the plant.

In addition, Perry agreed that having a domestic uranium enrichment capability is a national security issue and should be a priority. Perry indicated he is re-evaluating the Obama Administration’s decision to end the domestic uranium enrichment demonstration program – known as the American Centrifuge Plant, which operated at Piketon – because having domestic enrichment capabilities would provide stability and security to our country.