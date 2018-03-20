SSU re-strengthens ties with China partners

Ryan Warner, Shawnee State University’s director of Center for International Programming & Activities, recently returned from a week-long trip to China where he visited SSU’s Chinese partner institutions, South China Normal University and Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (GDUFS).

The goal of Warner’s visit was to re-strengthen SSU’s relations with the two institutions. From the long-standing partnerships, a new 3+1+1 program has been created with GDUFS in the Department of Education. GDUFS students will study three years at GDUFS, complete their undergraduate degree at SSU, and then complete their master’s degree in one year at SSU.

“It was great to visit with both of our Chinese partner institutions to strengthen our relations with them because we’ve had very successful and long partnerships with them,” Warner says.

An alumni dinner was hosted during Warner’s trip last week to honor and recognize all the Chinese students who have attended and/or graduated from SSU. GDUFS and South China Normal University assisted Warner in organizing the dinner, held at Tao Yuan Restaurant, located at the South China Normal University Shipai campus.

“This is the first time such an event has been held abroad for SSU,” Warner noted. “It’s a great way to acknowledge our international students and graduates.”

Ryan Warner (right) with students from South China Normal University during the information session.

