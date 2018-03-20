Any snow today could be last of the season

If as you are reading this and there’s been at least a light snowfall outside the nearest window, then the National Weather Service in Wilmington got it right. If not, then, well …

The Wilmington NWS office serves the Portsmouth area, and on Tuesday issued a winter weather warning for the 24-hour period between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. today, according to meteorologist Myron Padgett. Padgett predicted the area could receive from two and four inches of the white stuff, despite the fact Tuesday was officially the first day of spring.

“It should be tapering off and ending pretty much by Wednesday evening,” Padgett said of the wintry mess.

He added that while spring has officially sprung, snow in March in Ohio is hardly unheard of.

“It’s not really unusual,” Padgett conceded. “It’s certainly nothing out of the ordinary.”

Padgett said that while the public may be hearing a lot about a so-called nor’easter — the fourth such storm in three weeks slamming large parts of the country, especially east of Ohio — today’s predicted local weather has nothing to do with that storm system. Padgett said if you want to place blame locally, you can yell at a low-pressure system that parked itself over southern Ohio.

Nevertheless, Padgett predicted any wintry weather locally will be short-lived, with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Thursday, and quite possibly continuing to climb from there. Padgett’s long-term forecast includes an upward trend in temperatures and, possibly most importantly, no further snow this spring.

By Tom Corrigan

Reach Tom Corrigan at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931

