Students earn bid to national business skills competition

Top performing students from Scioto County Career Technical Center will attend the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2018 National Leadership Conference, “Dream Bigger,” May 9-13 in Grapevine, Texas.

Scioto County CTC chapter members Emma Lauder and Hailey Traylor will join more than 5,500 other conference delegates from across the nation to compete in national level business skills competitions and attend leadership development, workshops, general sessions, and national officer candidate campaigns and elections.

In addition to having the opportunity to compete on the national stage and learn from leading business professionals, students will experience the cities of Dallas and Grapevine.

“Attending the National Leadership Conference is not only an honor, but a testament to the hard work that each of these students has put into their school year to excel in business education and training. It is the culmination of a year’s worth of focus and dedication put forth by the members of our local chapter of Business Professionals of America at Scioto County CTC,” says chapter advisor Tracy Stewart, who teaches medical office management.

Lauder and Traylor placed in the Top 3 in the medical office procedures regional level, and placed in the Top 5 in state competition. They are both actively involved in the local BPA chapter, and participate in many community service projects throughout the area.

BPA is the premier career and technical student organization for middle school, high school and college students preparing for careers in business, finance and management information systems and other related fields. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. BPA acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education with business and industry.

BPA’s mission is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills. BPA is aided in this endeavor with financial support from companies, institutions and organizations such as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, Precision Exams, Great American Opportunities, Stukent, Social Assurity, HowTheMarketWorks, Driving-Tests.org, University of Indianapolis, Certiport and Northwood University. The support of the organization’s many partners facilitates scholarships, educational resources, professional development workshops, webinars and other opportunities for students and educators, and helps make BPA’s National Leadership Conference possible and successful.

