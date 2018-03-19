Brown congratulates Wheelersburg students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Monday congratulated the Wheelersburg High School Science Bowl team on winning the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Regional Science Bowl competition. In April, students will compete in the National Science Bowl finals in Washington, D.C.

“We’re proud to have Wheelersburg representing our state at this year’s National Science Bowl,” Brown said. “Reaching the national finals is an impressive accomplishment, and these students and their families should be proud.”

First organized in 1991, the National Science Bowl is an academic competition in which students are quizzed on a range of science and math topics. The goal of the competition is to encourage students to pursue careers in the fields of math and science. More than 14,000 students compete in the National Science Bowl each year.