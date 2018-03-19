The royal treatment for St. Patrick’s Day

Every corner of Scioto County was represented Saturday during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Portsmouth. Those vying for River Days royalty greeted the “Irish” crowd with smiles and waves on a chilly day.

Miss Clay Ally Smith
Miss East Jasmine Marie Jordan
Miss Glenwood Morgan Rawlins
Miss Green Toylah Deerfield
Miss Minford Molly Downey
Miss Northwest Vivian Pennington
Miss Notre Dame Madison Isaac
Miss Portsmouth Savanna Spence
Miss South Webster Baylee Joy Martin
Miss Valley Shelby Metzler
Miss West Molly Taylor
Miss Wheelersburg Kylan Canary
Tiny Miss South Webster Reese Horton, Junior Miss South Webster Carly Mays, Little Miss South Webster Eden Smith