The royal treatment for St. Patrick’s Day


Miss Clay Ally Smith

Miss Portsmouth, Miss Shawnee, Teen Miss


River Days royalty


Every corner of Scioto County was represented Saturday during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Portsmouth. Those vying for River Days royalty greeted the “Irish” crowd with smiles and waves on a chilly day.

