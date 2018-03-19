Posted on by

The wearing o’ the green

County Tipperary native and grand marshall Mark Cardosi

Kourtney Brown of Minford with son Anderson, 1, and daughter Adalynn, 5


Erin Conley, 9, of Sciotoville


“Irish” of all ages turned out Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Portsmouth. The sound of bagpipes by the Cyril Scott Band (above) was again a crowd-pleaser. Among those braving chilly temperatures to enjoy the event were (top, from left) 6-year-old Charlie and 4-year-old Luke Cooper of Portsmouth, 4-year-old Peyton Conley of Lucasville, and County Tipperary native and grand marshall Mark Cardosi.


Kayla Volland and Kimberly Crawford, both of Wheelersburg


6-year-old Charlie and 4-year-old Luke Cooper of Portsmouth


4-year-old Peyton Conley of Lucasville


Tye Jones, 7, of Portsmouth, with 6-year-old Kelvyn and 4-year-old Ariyah Purcell of South Webster


Ginger Maillet (back) and Bea Maillet of Portsmouth


Elegant Miss Mya Hill


“Irish” of all ages turned out Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Portsmouth. The sound of bagpipes by the Cyril Scott Band was again a crowd-pleaser, and royalty from across Scioto County waved to the crowd.

