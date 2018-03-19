Music fund receives bequest

The Dorothy Knost Music Scholarship Fund, established at the Scioto Foundation, has received a generous bequest from the estate of long-time Portsmouth resident Patricia L. Kirkpatrick.

The announcement of the bequest was made by Scioto Foundation Executive Director Kim Cutlip and scholarship committee chair Kay Bouyack.

“Mrs. Kirkpatrick, who died in June of 2016, was a passionate music supporter,” Bouyack said, “and the funds she has added to the Knost scholarship fund will make it possible for us to award much larger scholarships to students who major in music education or performance fields. Her big-hearted contribution will endow very sizable scholarships for talented musical youth now and in the future.

“The Knost music scholarship committee invites and encourages all Scioto County and Greenup County graduating seniors and current college students majoring in music to apply for a Knost music scholarship this year. Since 1985, we have given very modest scholarships in an effort to help as many young people with their college careers as we could, but now we will be able to make a considerable difference for those who apply,” Bouyack said.

Students can apply for a Knost music scholarship through the Scioto Foundation’s regular online process. This year’s application deadline is 5 p.m. March 28.

Criteria for Knost scholarship consideration include musical ability, high scholastic achievement, good moral character, school and community activities, and evidence of financial need. Knost scholarship applicants should be at least a junior in a Scioto County or Greenup County high school. The scholarships will be awarded to help fund attendance at a summer music camp at least six weeks in length or to assist with undergraduate college music studies.

In addition to filling out the application form and providing necessary documents, students applying for the Knost scholarship must be available for a brief performance audition at a time to be scheduled in late spring.

Kirkpatrick was born Feb. 6, 1924, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Carl H. and Olive Hutt Enderlin. She died June 8, 2016, at Hill View Health Care.

A board member of the American Cancer Society, Kirkpatrick served several years as area coordinator and trainer for the Reach to Recovery program. She was a board member of Portsmouth Little Theatre, and a life member of Scioto Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and its Women’s Association since 1952.

A graduate of Chillicothe High School, she attended Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Va. She was married to Willard B. Kirkpatrick, who preceded her in death in 1985, and is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jayma and Michael C. Pleban of San Diego, Calif.

Information about the Knost music scholarships are available by calling the Scioto Foundation at 740-354-4612, visiting the foundation’s online scholarship site or contacting Bouyack at 740-353-8292 or kbouyack@roadrunner.com.