Kindergarten, pre-school registration begins

New Boston Local School District will have its pre-school and kindergarten registration from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at New Boston Local Schools, 1 Glenwood Tiger Trail, New Boston.

Parents are to bring the following information: birth certificate; custody papers, if applicable; child’s Social Security card; immunization records; and proof of residence.

Preschool requirements include: Children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2018, to be eligible to begin pre-school. Due to recent state legislation, children who are 3 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2018, will be placed on a list for consideration (after Oct. 1) based on new pre-school eligibility criteria

Each child will be required to have a physical and dental examination. Forms will be available for both.

ECE Programs are income based, therefore, you must provide proof of income at registration. Income levels 200 percent and below on the federal poverty guidelines have priority, but they fill any remaining slots from the enrollment selection criteria form (completed at registration time).