SSU begins athletic center renovations

Shawnee State University has begun its renovation of the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center as part of its athletics expansion.

First phase of renovations focuses on remodeling the Warsaw Natatorium to welcome SSU’s men’s and women’s varsity swimming teams starting fall 2019. The Warsaw Natatorium closed Sunday, and will reopen beginning of fall 2018. Renovations include upgrades to the pool, as well as the completion of new locker rooms for the men’s and women’s swimming teams.

SSU has been expanding athletics to make college possible for more students with scholarship opportunities. Since the start of the expansion, SSU has added men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s tennis, women’s golf, and men’s and women’s bowling. This fall, SSU welcomes archery and e-sports to the roster, and men’s and women’s swimming for fall 2019.

“This renovation will allow us to field for our own men’s and women’s swim teams. It’s important that we continue to expand high quality athletic programs that will entice great student-athletes to Shawnee State,” says Jeff Hamilton, director of SSU’s Athletics Department. “Furthermore, we will be able to increase usage of the pool through swim classes, water aerobics, swimming lessons and other aquatic activities.”