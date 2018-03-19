Glockner Dare to Dream competition is Tuesday

The finals for the Glockner Dare to Dream High School Business competition starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the Shawnee State University campus.

The Glockner Dare to Dream competition aims to highlight the entrepreneurial heroes in the tri-state region in hopes of inspiring high school students to see what it takes to run a local business and to dream of being an entrepreneurial hero in the future.

SSU hosted the Ohio semifinals March 1, where six Ohio teams moved on. The remaining Ohio teams will face off in the finals with opponents from Kentucky and West Virginia to compete for $30,000 in cash prizes.

For more information about the Dare to Dream competition, visit https://daretodreamtristate.wordpress.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/daretodreamcontest.

