Adopt-a-Highway groups begin ‘Spring Clean’

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Thousands of volunteers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Adopt-a-Highway program will give the commonwealth’s roadsides a “Spring Clean” beginning Monday during the first weeklong cleanup outing of the year.

As Adopt-a-Highway groups remove unsightly litter to make way for spring flowers, green grass and budding trees, motorists are reminded that when Adopt-a-Highway volunteers are present, roadsides are active work zones. Whether it is “Spring Clean” week or Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, which is April 9-13, drivers are expected to slow down and travel through work zones with extra caution.

“The Adopt-a-Highway volunteers who sacrifice their time and effort to keep Kentucky looking its best deserve everyone’s thanks and appreciation,” Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas says. “As these groups serve the commonwealth by keeping roads litter-free, we remind motorists to slow down and use extra caution to keep volunteers safe.”

Each year, KYTC’s Division of Roadside Maintenance collects nearly 100,000 bags of highway litter. To assist those efforts and to provide savings to taxpayers, KYTC established the Adopt-a-Highway program in 1988 to create a partnership between citizens, community and government; to establish a sense of pride in the Bluegrass state; to promote environmental awareness; and to support tourism.

Kentucky’s Adopt-a-Highway program now comprises nearly 700 groups and volunteers that remove thousands of bags of litter from about 3,400 miles of roadside.

Any permanently established business, association, community or public organization, or government entity can adopt a stretch of highway. Local businesses, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, high school organizations, service clubs, veterans groups, college fraternities and sororities, professional organizations, sports teams, church groups and many others participate in the program.