One-way street conversion eyed

A meeting is scheduled for the public to provide input regarding the proposed one-way conversion along Front Street from Vine Street to Madison Street in Portsmouth’s Boneyfiddle District.

The meeting is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 Second Street in Portsmouth.

The city has received funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation for a multi-use path along Front Street, which is expected to enhance viewing of the murals on the flood wall.

In order to accommodate residential parking, required width for the multi-use path and clearance between the murals and pedestrians, the city is proposing elimination of eastbound traffic from Madison Street to Vine Street.

Representatives from the city and Poggemeyer Design Group will be available at the meeting to answer questions and provide information. Renderings depicting the proposed conversion changes and public comment forms will be available. Written or oral comments may be submitted during the meeting, and will also be accepted through April 13 by mail at the City of Portsmouth, Office of Community Development, 728 Second Street Room 25.

