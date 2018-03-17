SSU to host Tree City awards presentation

Shawnee State University will host the 2018 Southeast Ohio Tree City and Tree Campus USA Awards presentation at 10 a.m. April 12 in the Sodexo Ballroom of the Morris University Center.

SSU has also been awarded the 2017 Tree Campus USA recognition. In addition, Portsmouth will be nationally recognized as a Tree City USA city for the 25th year.

The Tree Campus USA program honors colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservations. SSU met five of the core standards required by the organization, including the establishment of a tree advisory committee, evidence of a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and sponsorship of student service-learning projects.

“It is very exciting to be hosting the event on campus this year. It allows us to showcase the tremendous effort put forth by SSU with regard to trees and facilities,” says Logan Minter, visiting assistant professor of biology at SSU. The event will begin with a welcome from Acting Mayor Kevin E. Johnson and SSU President Rick Kurtz. Presentations of the award will begin at 1:15 p.m., followed by planting of an Arbor Day tree on SSU’s campus, and will wrap up with tours of SSU’s Greenhouse and Greenlawn Cemetery.