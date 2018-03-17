County road work schedule

Ditching

Big Run Road (CR136) in Morgan Township on Monday and Tuesday, March 19-20.

Mt. Hope Road (CR35) in Brush Creek and Rarden Townships on Wednesday through Friday, March 21-23.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Road Repair

Nauvoo – Pond Creek Road (CR181) in Union and Washington Townships on Monday through Friday, March 19-23.

Mowing

Big Bear Creek Road in Morgan and Rarden Townships.

Mt. Hope Road in Brush Creek and Rarden Townships.

Henley – Deemer Road in Union Township.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through March 31. A single lane flagging operation is being utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls and lighting.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through April 21. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for overhead deck work on bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) or Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through March 31. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations, if necessary, will allow for deck pour at B-9 bridge on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township continues to have flagging operations through Saturday, March 24. The location is near the intersection with Flowers – Ison Road (TR381). Portsmouth Joint Venture will use the flagging during the parapet pours and deck work at bridge B-12.

Shumway Hollow Road (TR234) in Harrison Township will be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture is closing the road for purpose of off-road waste hauling.