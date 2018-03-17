Winter Crisis Program deadline near

The deadline to apply for the Winter Crisis (E-HEAP) Program, administered by Community Action Organization (CAO) of Scioto County, is March 31. The Winter Crisis Program helps income-eligible Scioto County residents who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel to heat their home. This is a one-time benefit available during the winter heating season.

The total household income of an applicant must be at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Guidelines, which are based on the number of persons in the household, are:

One person must have a yearly income at or below $21,105; or a 90-day income at or below $5,276.

Two people must have a yearly income at or below $28,420; or a 90-day income at or below $7,105.

Three people must have a yearly income at or below $35,735; or a 90-day income at or below $8,934.

Four people must have a yearly income at or below $43,050; or a 90-day income at or below $10,763.

Households with more than four members should add $7,315 per member to the annual income and $1,829 per member to the 90-day income. If the past 90 days income is above the maximum amount, households may apply for benefits using the 12-month income test.

Verifications needed to complete an application are:

Proof of income for the household for the past 90 days (or 12 months, if needed)

Social Security cards for all members of household

Proof of citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability if disabled

Current electric bill

Current natural gas bill or if heating with a bulk fuel, latest fuel bill or invoice.

Call the HEAP office at 740-354-7541.