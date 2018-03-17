SSU nationally ranked for studying game design

For the eighth consecutive year, Shawnee State University is nationally ranked on The Princeton Review Top 50 undergraduate schools to study game design.

The Princeton Review has reported game design program rankings annually since 2010, and schools are chosen based on its survey of 150 institutions in the U.S., Canada and abroad that offer game design degree programs and courses. The 40-question survey collected data from the schools’ game design academic offerings and lab facilities to their graduates’ starting salaries and career achievements.

“The fact that SSU has appeared in the rankings for the eighth year in a row is validation that our students are learning the right materials and are able to compete with students from all over the nation,” says Jason Witherell, associate professor of Gaming and Engineering Technology. “The education they receive at SSU provides them with the skills they will need to succeed in this highly competitive industry.”

According to The Princeton Review 2017 survey, 88 percent of undergrad and/or graduate game design students that graduated from the schools on the list developed actionable plans to launch games while in college. Moreover, 52 percent of undergraduate students at these school programs worked on games that were shipped before they graduated.

“Being recognized for one’s hard work is always a great pleasure, but this recognition is a recognition of the work and efforts of the students and how much they put into their studies,” says Greg Lyons, professor of Fine, Digital & Performing Arts at SSU. “No matter the ranking, we are always looking to improve and develop programs that will challenge and meet the needs of the students as they pursue a career in this continually growing and dynamic industry.”

