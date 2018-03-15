Minford, Wheelersburg win academic competition

Minford and Wheelersburg high school teams emerged as District I and District II champions, respectively, in the Southern Ohio Academic Competition Tournament held recently at Shawnee State University.

Division I included Minford, Manchester, Green, South Webster, Portsmouth, New Boston, East and Valley. Division II included Wheelersburg, Piketon, Oak Hill, West, Clay, CTC, Northwest and Notre Dame.

This competition was a double-elimination tournament, with each school playing a minimum of two matches. Each round consisted of questions in the following categories: American literature, mathematics, world history, fine arts, life sciences, world literature, U.S. government, physical sciences, geography and U.S. history, as well as an “alphabet round” where all answers begin with the same letter of the alphabet, and a lightning round consisting of questions from all categories.

Minford High School was coached by Brett Oakes in its title run in Division I. Runner-up in the division went to Portsmouth High School, coached by Amy Keating.

“Our team has been led all season long by our team captain and senior, Logan Boston, who not only displays an uncanny gift for learning and retaining knowledge, but also has remarkable leadership skills as well. My other starters, who also made a significant contribution to the team throughout the year, include senior Sarah Cunningham, senior Ryan Higbee and junior Jenna Powell,” Brett Oakes said.

Wheelersburg High School was coached by Brian Oakes in claiming the Division II championship. Clay High School, coached by Cindy Parkes, finished as runner-up.

“I was really pleased with how we played,” Brian Oakes said. “We practiced really hard before the tournament, and put in a lot of extra time in practice to help us get to the point where we put ourselves into a position to win again. It wasn’t easy this year. We had some really good competition. The other teams were right there with us, and it came down to the question-sets. Overall, I was just really pleased with how everybody preformed.”

Minford and Wheelersburg now advance to the 34th annual OAC Regional Competition April 21 at the Ohio University-Lancaster campus. Teams that win at regional competition will advance to the state competition May 5 at St. Charles Prepratory School in Columbus.

The tournament was hosted by the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center and Shawnee State University, and coordinated by Gifted coordinator Sharee Price. Moderators for the event were Marcia Tackett, Theresa Havens, Mike Glenn, Aaron Bruewer, Nate Marcum, Ethan Lawson, Diana Marsh and Bob West.

