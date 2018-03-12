Brisker’s brokerage license revoked amid allegations

While unconfirmed rumors of criminal activity continue to swirl around well-known Portsmouth insurance and brokerage dealer Fred W. Brisker, authorities have revoked Brisker’s license to sell securities.

According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) website, Brisker is listed as “not currently registered as broker.” The site also states Brisker was terminated March 5 from employment at Parkland Securities, LLC.

“The firm has reason to believe that the representative forged the signature of another insurance agent, and misrepresented the other agent as his employer, in connection with submitting his own disability claim form to an insurance company,” the website reads under a headline labeled “Allegations.”

The site further lists two 2016 liens against Brisker for taxes owed in the amount of $457,434. A $108,823 tax lien from 2011 is listed as pending.

FINRA is described as an independent, non-governmental regulator for all securities firms doing business with the public in the U.S. “We are authorized by Congress to protect America’s investors by making sure the securities industry operates fairly and honestly,” the website reads at one point.

Brisker is also listed as the owner of the Hot Springs Car Wash, and Office Rental Space as well as the Fred W. Brisker Insurance Agency. A call to Brisker’s insurance company, which included an open invitation to clear the air about supposed criminal activities, was not returned. The insurance firm had not been shut down, as was hinted on a local website, but was operating normally Monday, according to whoever answered the phone for the firm.

For at least a month or more, rumors and allegations have flowed about Brisker’s alleged involvement with various criminal activities ranging from human trafficking to prostitution. His arrest has been reported on social media and at least one website numerous times. The Daily Times has investigated these rumors and, as of press time, found no evidence of Brisker ever having been arrested. It is unclear if the action taken against Brisker’s broker’s license ultimately will involve any criminal charges. Local law enforcement, as well as the Southern Ohio office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, all have declined to confirm or deny any investigation into Brisker’s rumored activities.

For whatever reason, as of late Monday afternoon, the website for Brisker’s insurance firm disappeared, replaced with a notice that the account had been suspended.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931

