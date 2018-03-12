Portsmouth man in 2-vehicle wreck

CHILLICOTHE – An investigation continues by the Ohio State Highway Patrol into a two-vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. 35 in Ross County.

Three persons were treated for non-life threatening injuries after the car in which they were traveling was struck from behind by a box truck operated by Andrew Evans, 28, of Portsmouth. Evans received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

According to OSHP, a car driven by Delores Maynard, 53, of Camby, Ind., was eastbound when it was struck by the truck driven by Evans, which knocked the car off the roadway. The truck overturned on the highway, blocking both lanes of traffic for about 3.5 hours.