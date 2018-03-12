A Stout, Ohio, woman with local ties remains hospitalized in Columbus after being thrown from her vehicle following a traffic accident on U.S. 52.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Stefan Spriggs says Hannah Pelphrey, 20, first went off the left side of the road.

“She must’ve overcompensated,” Spriggs continued.

Pelphrey ended up crossing back across the highway and driving off the right side of the road, where her vehicle flipped several times before coming to a stop. Spriggs said the victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center, but was later transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where she was reportedly in guarded condition Monday afternoon.

Pelphrey reportedly attended Portsmouth West High School, and has family in the Portsmouth area.