Webb named SCDD’s director of fiscal/human resources

Lynne Webb has been appointed to the position of director of fiscal/human resources for Scioto County Developmental Disabilities.

She has been performing the duties on an interim basis since former director Matt Purcell was named superintendent in January. Webb, who has worked for SCDD for 13 years, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ohio University, and an associate degree in management. She worked in the private sector as an accountant for multiple businesses for more than 20 years before being hired at SCDD.

“It is a privilege to serve the individuals, the board and the taxpayers, both in my previous position, and now as director of fiscal/human resources,” Webb said. “I appreciate the confidence the superintendent and the board have placed in me.”

Webb oversees all financial matters for SCDD, including payroll, revenues and expenditures.

“Lynne is certainly an asset to Scioto County Developmental Disabilities and is a conscientious keeper of the books,” Purcell said. “I have no doubt she will continue to serve in the taxpayers’ best interests, as she has done for many years.”

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Lynne-Webb.jpg