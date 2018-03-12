Pike County water project completed

A water project for Scioto Water, Inc. has been completed by Little Creek Construction from Greenup, Ky. RLM Engineering, Inc. designed the water project.

Scioto Water provides rural water service to residents in portions of Scioto, Pike, Jackson and Lawrence counties in Ohio.

The project consisted of a water main installation from Adams Road south for 2.5 miles, as well as a new booster pumping station at the corner of Adams and Germany Road. The system improvements will benefit many of the Pike County customers of Scioto Water. The project marks one of several projects with Scioto Water.

RLM Engineering, Inc. provided design and consulting services to Scioto Water for the system improvements of the water main and booster pumping station. RLM cited homeowners as well as all residents in the Pike County area for their patience and welcoming spirit. The design and construction in the Germany Road area presented some challenges because the road is both narrow and heavily traveled, especially during morning and evening hours for those driving to and from work.

“Scioto Water, Inc. continues to improve service to their customers,” said Richard Morin, P.E., owner of RLM Engineering. “The project was funded through the Ohio EPA Revolving Loan Fund, the construction went well and was completed within budget.”