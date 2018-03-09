Commissioners approve awareness campaign

The Scioto County Commissioners adopted a resolution on Thursday proclaiming March as Developmental Disabilities (DD) Awareness Month in Scioto County. This is an effort by the Scioto County Board of DD to spread awareness and also promote the abilities of those it affects.

Commissioners also approved the appointment of Tony Mantell to the Scioto County Children Services Board. Mantell, former superintendent of Clay Local Schools, replaces Michael Payton.

A memorandum of understanding between the Scioto County Board of Commissioners; Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun; and Green, Jefferson, Valley, Rarden, Madison, Morgan and Bloom townships as part of a joint purchasing program was also accepted by the commissioners. According to Commissioner Mike Crabtree, the collaboration is an effort to combat maintenance costs of township and county roads, while remaining efficient. “I commend Darren for his approach on this and his work in facilitating this. It’s a lot of work to be done. I think he’s done a wonderful job,” Commissioner Bryan Davis said.

Lastly, the commissioners accepted communication regarding the resignation of Scioto County Dog Warden Ronald Henthorn, who has been in the position for the past six years. According to the commissioners, there has not yet been discussion on who will fill the vacant position.

The commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Scioto County Courthouse.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 193

