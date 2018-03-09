County road work schedule

Ditching

Henley – Deemer Road (CR45) in Union Township on Monday and Tuesday, March 12-13.

Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township on Monday through Wednesday, March 12-14.

Sedan – Crabtree Road (CR34) in Morgan Township on Wednesday and Thursday, March 14-15.

Junior Road (CR277) in Green Township on Thursday and Friday, March 15-16.

Edwards Road (CR60) in Morgan Township on Friday. March 16.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Mowing

White Gravel – McDaniel Road in Madison Township

Mohawk Drive in Rush and Union Townships.

Big Run Road in Morgan Township.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through March 31. A single-lane flagging operation is being utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls and lighting.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through April 21. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for overhead deck work on bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) or Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through March 17. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations will allow for deck pour at B-9 bridge on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township continues to have flagging operations through March 24. The location is near the intersection with Flowers – Ison Road (TR381). Portsmouth Joint Venture will use the flagging during the parapet pours and deck work at bridge B-12.