Clover contest offers $250 in gift cards

Do you feel lucky? If so, Main Street Portsmouth’s first-ever Lucky Clover Contest is good news for you.

The shop-downtown emphasis kicks off today and continues through March 17, leading into the 7 Nations Celtic Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade and celebration, affording participants a chance to win $250 in gift cards to downtown restaurants. According to Main Street Portsmouth’s Executive Director Joseph Pratt, the contest is a way to connect paradegoers with downtown and merchants.

“We mostly spend March catching up or getting ahead, outside of marching in the parade,” Pratt says. “When thinking of something else to do in March — something that would also tie into current celebrations and compliment them — we came up with this contest. We feel like it is a great way to get paradegoers into shops, and we even extend the window of opportunity for an entire week.”

While shopping, participants pick up a lucky clover card and have it stamped at three downtown businesses after a purchase of at least $5. When stamped at three businesses, the card is then entered into the raffle. The Main Street organization will announce the winner on St. Patrick’s Day.

“March has become a huge to-do in our downtown, thanks to the tireless work of the 7 Nations Celtic Club, Port City Cafe and Pub, Cirque d’Art and so on,” Pratt says. “We are glad to join in and make the celebration even more fun. We recently decorated the downtown pyramids with Irish flags and clovers, and are ready for the new Lucky Clover Contest.”

7 Nations Celtic Club of Southern Ohio in Portsmouth’s St. Patrick’s Day parade http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_CELTIC20183811542913.jpg 7 Nations Celtic Club of Southern Ohio in Portsmouth’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932