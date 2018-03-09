East High teacher resigns after probe into ‘improper conduct’

Sciotoville East Schools Superintendent Rick Bowman has confirmed school district officials investigated an East High School teacher for what the superintendent called “improper conduct.” Bowman said the investigation resulted in the teacher’s suspension, with pay, but declined to give details as to the incident involved.

There have been numerous allegations made via social media that the incident involved sexual misconduct with a student.

“We did an investigation. He was suspended. But he has since resigned,” Bowman explained, adding that was as much as he was willing to comment.

Bill Shope, president of the Sciotoville Board of Education, said his board must vote at its regular meeting Monday to accept or decline the teacher’s resignation. Although the board has the legal right to discuss personnel matters in closed-door, executive session, all votes, including any votes on resignations, must take place in open session. Shope did say any board discussion of the pending resignation would likely take place behind closed doors. However, he added, anyone wishing to speak on the issue would be given a chance to do so.

Both Bowman and Shope declined to identify the teacher involved. However, an anonymous source stated the instructor is Brian McClure, reported elsewhere to be a science teacher at the district high school.

Shope said any information gathered by the district regarding the alleged incident was turned over to the Portsmouth Police Department. He added that what happens next in terms of any potential charges against McClure is obviously up to law enforcement officials.

An attempt to reach McClure for comment was not successful by press time. Without naming him, Bowman said McClure had been an instructor at East High since the 2010–11 school year. High school principal James Mahlmeister did not return a call asking for comment.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931

