Strickland to be SSU speaker

Former governor Ted Strickland will preside over Shawnee State University’s 2018 spring commencement.

Dr. Strickland is a long-time friend of SSU. He served as an assistant professor in psychology before beginning his political career. Dr. Strickland served as governor of Ohio from 2007 to 2011. After leaving office in 2011, he became a Fellow at the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School of Government, served as a U.S. Alternate Delegate to the 68th United Nations General Assembly, and was a member of the Governor’s Council at the Bipartisan Policy Center. Dr. Strickland also worked for one year as President of The Center for American Progress Action Fund before leaving to run for the U.S. Senate in 2016.

Dr. Strickland is a first-generation college student. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Asbury University, a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Kentucky, a master’s of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary, and a doctorate in counseling psychology from the University of Kentucky.

Spring commencement is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5, on the Alumni Green. Tickets are not needed for family members for the outdoor ceremony.

For information about SSU’s spring commencement, including in the event of inclement weather and a link to watch the event live, visit www.shawnee.edu/commencement.

