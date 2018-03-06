SSU welcomes Hawkins as director of career development

PORTSMOUTH – Shawnee State University is pleased to announce Julia Schomburg Hawkins as the new director of career development.

Hawkins, a Scioto County native, comes to SSU with more than 20 years of experience in career services and experiential education in higher education. She has previously held positions such as director of career services at Morehead State University and MBA director of The Career and Leadership Center for the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and the Stuckert Career Center.

Hawkins holds a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology, and a master’s in marriage and family studies. She is an alumna of both the University of Michigan-Flint and the University of Kentucky.

“There are several reasons I accepted the position at SSU. One is the progressive strategic plans of the university administration, which matches my passion for data gathering, reporting and program evaluation,” Hawkins says. “Another reason is I believe the health of a community is based on their education systems, and I think the university can bring back the cultural and economic vigor to the area. I’m very excited to be here.”

The Office of Career Development is a vital service for students in taking their academic credentials into a professional position. Career development offers a variety of classes, workshops and presentations on topics such as resume, interviewing, professional dress, etiquette, job search and many more. An electronic career management system called Career Connections is also available, and allows employers to post jobs and internships, create interview schedules and search for qualified candidates. The SSU Career Development also hosts several networking events throughout the year, including JobFest, scheduled for March 20 in the Sodexo Ballroom of the Morris University Center.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_JULIA201836143457466.jpg