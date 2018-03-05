3 injured in Pike County crash

Two Scioto County residents and a Columbus man are recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.

The Ohio State Highway patrol continues to investigate the accident that occurred just after 3 a.m. on state Route 772 near mile post 8.

According to OSHP, Bradley Higgins, 31, and Devin Galloway, 19, both of Lucasville, and Ian Hubbard, 23, of Columbus were ejected from the 2015 red Chevy Cruze in which they were riding after the car left the roadway, striking a ditch and overturning multiple times. The three were transported via MedFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Elm Grove Fire Department, Pike County EMS, Piketon PD and the Pike County Sherriff’s Office assisted on the scene.