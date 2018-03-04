Horse Health & Feed event scheduled

A Horse Health & Feed event is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Tractor Supply Company, 4000 Rhodes Avenue in New Boston.

The event is open to the public. Through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities, visitors will learn about maintaining their horse’s health. The event is part of Tractor Supply’s continued commitment to community-based events that cater to the Out Here lifestyle of its customers.

“Whether you just bought your first horse, own several or want to learn about today’s best equine management practices, our Horse Health & Feed event at the New Boston store will be a can’t-miss experience,” says Mike Bond, manager of New Boston Tractor Supply store. “Our Tractor Supply experts will be on hand to cover topics, including horse grooming, riding, identifying illness, proper nutrition and much more.”

Special coupon offers will be available to those who attend.