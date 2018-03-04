Area residents named to CSCC honor roll

COLUMBUS – Five Scioto County students have been named to the autumn semester 2017 dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the honor roll, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Named to the dean’s list were Carl Herrforth of Franklin Furnace, Austin Hurley and Brian Shook of Lucasville, Timothy Miller of Portsmouth and Dakota Yates of Wheelersburg. All the honorees are majoring in skilled trades technology.