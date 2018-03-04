Meet those who report the news

You’ve seen their names atop stories in The Daily Times and Community Common. You may have even known them before you started seeing their names on the front page. But do you know their journey to Scioto County’s primary news source?

Tom Corrigan

Tom Corrigan joined the newspaper staff just three weeks ago as the next step in a journalism career that spans almost three decades. A veteran reporter who has experience writing a broad range of stories – from inspiring feature stories to hard-hitting news – he has proven to be resourceful and prodigious in his short time with the newspaper.

After receiving his degree from Cleveland State University, Corrigan worked at newspapers in Cleveland suburbs before earning duties covering front-line news at Cleveland City Hall and Cleveland politics. Following a five-year stint at newspapers in suburban Seattle, Wash., he returned to the Cleveland area where he covered city government, police and breaking news in suburban Parma.

”I always wanted to be a writer of some kind,” Corrigan says, adding that covering the city of Cleveland was a blast. “I was there when the Rock & Roll Hal of Fame opened, and saw the first Browns game in what was then their new stadium. But I have also covered plenty of smaller towns, and I look forward to learning about and covering the Portsmouth area. Incidentally, I can’t wait to go fishing this summer in the Ohio River.”

Kimberly Jenkins

Kimberly Jenkins is a retired school teacher from Minford Local Schools. She retired in May 2017 after 35 years of teaching, with 32 of those years in the Minford school district. She graduated from South Webster High School, and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in special education, both from Ohio University. She taught English and language arts most of her career at the junior high level.

Jenkins has concentrated much of her coverage on school activities. In addition, having lived most of her life in the county, her vast knowledge of the “whos” and “whats” and “wheres” of the people and organizations in southern Ohio have proven invaluable.

“I have always loved to read and write, so when the opportunity arose in June, for a reporter at The Daily Times, I jumped at the chance to use what I had been teaching and begin a new step in my life,” Jenkins says. “I want to reach out to the entire area of Scioto County and let them know that there are good things happening here at the place I grew up and lived most of my life.”

Ivy Potter

Ivy Potter joined the newspaper staff in August 2017 following graduation from Marshall University with a degree in English literature and minor in criminal justice. While at Marshall, she was a non-fiction reader for Et Cetera Literature magazine, where she reviewed and selected which literary submissions would be published and would receive awards. Potter also spent two years working with Marshall University’s Upward Bound Program as a summer advisor mentoring high school children.

A 2014 graduate of Northwest High School in McDermott, Potter’s duties at the newspaper have been focused on covering Portsmouth City Council and Scioto County Commissioners, and she has also worked with community organizations and area schools.

“When the position at The Daily Times became available, I made sure to apply, because I’ve always had a passion for writing and telling stories,” Potter says. “Since being hired, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working closely with so many incredible people in our community. I want to build more personal relationships with local organizations and area departments to make for a tighter-knit network of communication.”