SSU announces fall graduates

More than 160 Shawnee State University students graduated at the fall commencement ceremony in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, with 65 of those coming from Scioto County.

At this year’s commencement, there were 40 students who were graduating with a master’s degree, 75 with a bachelor’s degree and 48 students with an associate degree. There were 34 students who graduated with top honors: 7 Summa Cum Laude, 7 Magna Cum Laude and 20 Cum Laude.

Scioto County graduates included:

From Franklin Furnace — Amanda M. Adams, master’s in education – intervention specialist K-12; Kassandra Violet Lillian Carver, bachelor’s in nursing, Cum Laude; and Anne M. McIntyre, master’s in education – intervention specialist K-12.

From Lucasville — Courtney Lynn Chaffin, associate in applied science – nursing; Curtis Michael Crabtree, master’s in education – intervention specialist K-12; Holly Gail Hempill, bachelor’s in psychology; Erica Danielle Hoskins, associate in Applied Science – nursing; Hayley Nicole Kline, bachelor’s in business adminstration – management, Cum Laude; April Michele McCleese, master’s in education – intervention specialist K-12; Paige Leann Simon, bachelor’s in occupational therapy, Magna Cum Laude; and Zachary K. Simon, associate in applied business – information technology management.

From McDermott — Raymond Michael Deardoff, associate in social science; Nycole Lyn Kulp-Vaughters, associate in applied science – nursing; and Natalie Beth Marasek, associate in applied science – nursing.

From Minford — Kendall C. Dyer, bachelor’s in environmental engineering technology; Matthew J. Goetting, associate in applied business – accounting technology; Matthew J. Goetting, bachelor in business adminstration – management; Ethan William Lawson, bachelor in international relations; Whitley Nicolette Miller, bachelor in occupational therapy, Cum Laude; and Eli Shoemaker, associate in applied business – business management technology.

From New Boston — James Alex Cutlip, bachelor’s in sociology.

From Otway — Russell Cole Kidder, bachelor’s in plastics engineering technology; and Kimberly Renee Porter, associate in applied science – nursing.

From Portsmouth — Njood Rashed Alrashedi, master’s in education curriculum and instruction; Saleh Abdullah Alruwayshid, bachelor’s in international relations; Jennifer Ann Brocato, bachelor’s in fine arts; Orlando Vernon Currie, bachelor’s in sport studies; Rashmi Ghimire Devkota, associate in applied science – nursing, Cum Laude; Christopher C. Dunn, master’s in occupational therapy; Rachel Lorene Everetts, bachelor’s in business adminstration – health care administration; Ty Joseph Hiles, bachelor’s in business adminstration – accounting; Brennan D. Howard, bachelor’s in business adminstration – accounting; Morgan Jackson, associate of applied science – nursing; Brittany Raney Keys, bachelor’s in fine arts; Ashleigh Darlene Link, master’s in occupational therapy; Michael J. Mader, associate in applied science – nursing; Melissa M. Martin, bachelor’s in mathematical sciences; Traci McCall Warnock, master’s in education – intervention specialist K-12; Justin M. Ottney, associate in arts and humanities; Corey W. Porter, associate in natural science; Leah N. Whitehead, bachelor’s in occupational therapy, Summa Cum Laude; Tracy Lynn Sowards, associate in applied business – information technology management; Salina Jo Spradlin, associate in applied science – nursing; Katie Scarlett Stevenson, bachelor’s in political science, Cum Laude; and Kody Elias Kalani Tussey Wright, associate in applied science – nursing.

From Sciotoville — Maegan Orion Scherer, associate in general studies, Magna Cum Laude.

From South Webster — Ciara R. Williams, bachelor in English humanities.

From Stout — Michael Ryan Jamison, associate in applied science – nursing.

From West Portsmouth — Robert Harkless Duncan, bachelor’s in psychology; Kirby Payton Kingery, bachelor’s in psychology; Stephen T. Matthews II, associate in applied science – nursing; William Charles Mershon, associate in applied science – electromechanical engineering technology; and Rhonda A. Waughtel, associate in general studies, Cum Laude.

From Wheelersburg — Ngum Ndenge-Che, bachelor’s in business adminstration – marketing, Cum Laude; Jocelyn D. Conkey, bachelor’s in business adminstration – management, Magna Cum Laude; Amanda Giken, associate in applied science – nursing; David A. Hampton, bachelor’s in business adminstration – health care administration; Brett Hood, associate in natural science; Alesia Kotcamp, bachelor’s in business adminstration – management; Erica N. McWharter, bachelor’s in nursing, Cum Laude; Amanda Nicole Petitto, associate in applied science – nursing, Cum Laude; Robert Zachary Schweinsberg, associate in applied business – accounting technology, Summa Cum Laude; Kailyn N. Smith, master’s in education curriculum and instruction; Whitney Lynn Stapleton, associate in applied science – nursing; and Jason Anthony Tussey, bachelor’s in sociology, Magna Cum Laude.

From South Shore, Ky. — Natasha Nicole May, associate in applied science – nursing; and Peggy Sue Miller, associate in applied science – nursing.