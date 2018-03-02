Otway man injured in crash

ROSS COUNTY – An 18-year-old Otway man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained Friday morning in a two-car collision on U.S. 23 at Trego Creek Road that claimed the life of the other driver.

Brady C. Price was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Scioto Township EMS.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by David C. England, 84, of Chillicothe, failed to yield while turning left off U.S. 23 onto Trego Creek Road at about 6 a.m.. His vehicle was struck by a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Price.

Price’s vehicle then crossed the center of the roadway after the crash occurred, OSHP says.

England was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Medcare EMS and was transferred to Grant Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.