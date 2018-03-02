Men face charges after home invasion

Two Portsmouth men are facing felony charges after DNA evidence linked them to a home invasion that occurred in October 2017.

Beau Fisher, 50, and Derrick Mills, 35, are both charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree; two counts of kidnapping, a felony of the first degree; one count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree; and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

On October 26, 2017, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that two men had entered a home on White Gravel Dewey Extension Road in Minford.

Deputies, alongside detectives, learned that the men, who covered their faces and brandished a firearm, forced a man in the house to lay facedown on the ground. A woman at the residence was struck in the head with the firearm, knocking her to the ground.

The assailants later used zip ties to restrain the man and woman with their hands behind their backs, and proceeded to make death threats to the couple. Detectives reported that several children were inside the house during the time of the robbery, but were unharmed.

Crime scene evidence was sent to the BCI&I for processing for possible DNA and fingerprint evidence.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the possible suspects, which led to Fisher, who was on parole, being returned to prison on previous charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

Capt. John W. Murphy said the case was sent to the Scioto Grand Jury, which led to an indictment warrant being issued Wednesday to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for both suspects. On Thursday, detectives recovered the firearm believed to be used in the robbery. Mills was arrested without incident at his residence.

Mills is being held in the Scioto County jail without bond, and Fisher remains in the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections without bond. Both will appear in the Scioto County Common Pleas Court at a later date.

Sheriff Marty Donini said the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges could result and presented to the grand jury.

Information provided by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

By Ivy Potter

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

