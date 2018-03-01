STAR unveils remodeled learning center

Responding to requests from individuals who receive services at STAR, Inc., the program has created a new learning center equipped with six personal computers, all with ready access to the Internet, in a remodeled space that Adult Services Director Kelly Hunter says was formerly under-utilized.

The renovation project had a budget of $5,000, which was allocated after input on the strategic plan indicated individuals served by STAR have a desire for increased access to computers and Internet services.

In an increasingly connected world, it just makes sense.

The new learning center is designed specifically as a learning space for people with disabilities, and is staffed with two individual support facilitators ready to assist individuals working in the lab. The main focus of the new learning center is development of computer skills and classroom skills. Six computers are available, as well as a networked printer.

“We felt it was in keeping with our mission to expand services for individuals while also being good stewards of tax dollars,” Hunter said. “That room was painted and remodeled. We feel that this remodel will serve the next generation of individuals who receive services through Scioto County Developmental Disabilities.”