Teen threatens teacher, faces terroristic charges

LOUISA, Ky. – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with terroristic threatening in the second degree after allegedly saying he was going to shoot an elementary teacher.

School administrators at Fallsburg Elementary School were told by students on Tuesday that the teen allegedly made threats toward an elementary teacher Monday evening on the bus ride home.

Kentucky State Police were contacted by school officials regarding the terroristic threats. Trooper Bryan Lane launched an investigation, and determined that the teen, who is a student at Lawrence County High School, said he was going to bring a gun to the Fallsburg school where he would kill a former teacher.

The Lawrence County Attorney’s Office and Lawrence County Court Designated Worker were consulted during the investigation, and the boy was charged and taken into custody, where he was housed at the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center.