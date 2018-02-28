Disaster assessment begins

In the aftermath of recent flooding, the Dayton Region of the Red Cross has begun its Disaster Assessment phase. Teams are traveling from Portsmouth to Dearborn County inspecting damage along river communities to determine what help and assistance still needs to be provided.

A special hotline has been set up for those who have experienced storm and flood damage. The number to call is 513-579-3045. A special team has been brought in to answer the hotline during business hours. People can leave a message after business hours and someone will return their call.

As the Red Cross carries out its mission, the flooding has sparked interest in volunteering for disasters and ongoing events in the future. For anyone interested in volunteering, training for Disaster Assessment will be held 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. Visit www.redcross.org/cincinnati or call 513-579-3055. Those wishing to make a financial contribution are encouraged to visit www.redcross.org/cincinnati.