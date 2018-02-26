Mayor Kalb quits council

While Portsmouth City Council was handling the resignation of City Manager Derek Allen, another surprising turn shook council Monday night.

Just after council members approved a motion for the payment of a settlement between City Manager Derek Allen, who abruptly tendered his resignation Monday morning, and appointed Sam Sutherland once again as acting city manager, 4th Ward Councilman and Mayor Jim Kalb announced he quit and stormed out of the council meeting during his Mayor’s report.

Before leaving the meeting room alongside his wife, Kalb addressed Vice President Kevin E. Johnson as “Mister Mayor.”

According to Solictor John Haas, it will be determined whether or not the statements made by Kalb during his report will be accepted as a resignation, and, by default, the vice president will take over role as Mayor for the city of Portsmouth.

Kalb quit council Monday night during the meeting. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_Kalb-leaving-council-meeting.jpg Kalb quit council Monday night during the meeting. Kalb giving his Mayor’s report only minutes before he quit council. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_Kalb-prior-to-quitting.jpg Kalb giving his Mayor’s report only minutes before he quit council. Portsmouth Mayor and 4th Ward Councilman Jim Kalb quits during his Mayor’s report. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_Kalb-quits-council.jpg Portsmouth Mayor and 4th Ward Councilman Jim Kalb quits during his Mayor’s report. Kalb shakes hands with councilwoman JoAnn Aeh as he walks out of council meeting after quitting. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_Kalb-shakes-hands-with-council-woman-Aeh-before-exiting-the-meeting.jpg Kalb shakes hands with councilwoman JoAnn Aeh as he walks out of council meeting after quitting.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932